The President of Iran arrives in Uzbekistan on an official visit

UZBEKISTAN, September 13 - Аt the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

Issues of further developing multifaceted relations will be considered during the talks between the two states and the events that will take place during the visit. It is planned to sign several joint documents on practical cooperation in trade, cooperation, innovation, transport, energy, tourism, and others.

On 15-16 September, President Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the events of the SCO Samarkand Summit. 

Source: UzA

