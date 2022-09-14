BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE UNVEILS REPLICA OF ‘THE WELL’ - GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER HALLOWEEN WEEKEND
Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's
Tour the Famous Filming Location of “The Silence of the Lambs” Classic Film
This is the type of project our school loves to be part of, paying homage to a film masterpiece like Silence. We are very pleased with the outcome and the collaboration with Buffalo Bill’s House.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Tom Savini, Founder, Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program
Right in time for the official start of “Spooky Season,” Buffalo Bill’s House, the real home where the climax to the five-time Academy Award winning film, The Silence of the Lambs, was filmed, has opened its newest and most gruesome attraction. Buffalo Bill’s House recently unveiled the much anticipated “well” – a replica of the infamous well in the film where cinematic serial killer Buffalo Bill keeps his victims captive. Uncannily similar to the one featured in the climax of the film, the well has been recreated, and the reconstructed replica well is an actual hole dug four feet deep into the ground in the former coal cellar in the house.
Now, in addition to begin able to stay overnight, guests can come in person to check out the interactive well set for themselves as limited guided tours of Buffalo Bill’s House. The exclusive tours are $65.00 per person where an intimate group of guests will be able to visit not just the well but the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately an hour and a half to two hours in total length.
The following limited September and October Halloween weekend dates are currently available:
September 2022
Friday, Sept. 23rd : 1pm-3pm ET; 4pm-6pm ET
Saturday, Sept. 24th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET; 4pm–6pm ET
Sunday, Sept. 25th: 10am-12pm ET
October 2022
Friday, Oct. 28th 10am-12pm ET
Saturday, Oct. 29th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm-3pm ET; 4-6pm ET
Sunday, Oct. 30th: 10am-12pm ET
Upon entering the interactive well set located in the basement of the house, guests will immediately be greeted by sounds of dripping water along with audio clips from the film of the victim Catherine Martin (played by Brooke Smith) screaming for her life. And speaking of the famous movie hostage, there is a jumpsuit and curly haired wig which guests are encouraged to wear as ‘cosplay’ to get into Catherine’s character. Brave guests can actually physically enter into the well for gruesome photo opps. The well itself, constructed of real granite, features many of the gruesome markings from the movie, including bloody finger nail scratches along the wall.
Of course, there is a stuffed animal “Precious,” the little white poodle owned by the killer, a bucket, complete with Buffalo Bill’s “Skin Suit Soft” body lotion, which can be raised and lowered into the well, and tube and knob lighting to add to the eerie effect. To complete the chilling scene, there is a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character.
The interactive well set was designed in partnership with the world famous Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, PA. Tom Savini, known as the ‘Maestro of Make-Up’, is the famed horror genre special FX make-up artists and actor and founder of ‘Tom Savini’s Special Make-Up Effects Program’. He said, “This is the type of project our school loves to be part of, paying homage to a film masterpiece like Silence. We are very pleased with the outcome and the collaboration with Buffalo Bill’s House.” Emmy nominated special FX artist Jerry Gergely, Technical Director at the Tom Savini School, was the head designer of the well set.
The interactive well set is the newest addition to ‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors’ in the basement of the house, where Rowan (who is an art director and prop stylist by profession) has re-created the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use, to live out their Buffalo Bill fantasies. “Goodbye Horses,” the haunting song that plays during the famous Buffalo Bill dance scene, goes on auto play, as folks enter the basement.
Upstairs, in the attic, Rowan has designed what he calls ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a full retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with a 400+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS to enjoy. The Playhouse also features a host of full-sized classic arcade video games including Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi. Most recent video game additions to the collection include Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons, Centipede and Final Fight. There is also a pool table.
On the guided tour, guests will find plenty of The Silence of the Lambs memorabilia on display throughout the home, including an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs. Fan artwork and death’s-head moths are found throughout.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running an exclusive promotion for tour guests who will receive a 30% discount on any booked overnight stay. This complements the current fall sale valid until November 13th 2022: a 25% OFF discount automatically applied for two or more nights, 30% OFF for a 3-night stay, and a 35% OFF discount is available for 4 nights or more.
TO BOOK A GUIDED TOUR:
Upcoming tours: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours
Tour Details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/tour-details
TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY/VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES:
Overnight Stays details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/stay-overnight
Book Now: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now
Email for more info: stay@buffalobillshouse.com
FOR ON-LOCATION FILMING OPPORTUNITIES:
https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/film-in-pa
IMAGES
Photos of the WELL set: https://we.tl/t-K0AaCcWcj5
Buffalo Bill’s House Photos (Interior/Exterior): https://we.tl/t-veRhfjRyea
Buffalo Bill’s House YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=6s
SOCIAL MEDIA
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/buffalobillshouse
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/buffalobillshouse
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@buffbillshouse
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/buffbillshouse
###
For more information: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/contact or call 1.833.BUFFBILL
For media inquiries, contact: press@buffalobillshouse.com
Dawn Williams
Buffalo Bill's House, LLC
+1 646-510-5232
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Buffalo Bill's House Tour