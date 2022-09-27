Celebrus Offers Identity Solutions at Identity Week America

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus leadership will be presenting at Identity Week America discussing how current fraud technologies are limited and what solutions companies can employ.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM:D4T4)

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D4t4 Solutions CEO and industry veteran Bill Bruno will take the stage at Identity Week America in Washington, D.C. on October 5, 2022. Bill will discuss how existing fraud technologies are limited in what information they can reveal, leaving organizations to just manage fraud instead of preventing it.

“Fraud is becoming increasingly more sophisticated by the day – and your technology needs to evolve to keep up. It must be truly real-time and the data should be as comprehensive and complete as possible,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions. "Ultimately, your technology must solve for digital identity in a meaningful way, or your evidence will not matter.”

In addition to the big stage, Bill will lead a roundtable discussion on creating robust identity graphs with comprehensive behavorial biometrics. Vice President of Marketing Tiffany Staples will be on the expo floor discussing how to build robust identity graphs with limited authenticated data.

By visiting Celebrus at the conference you can learn how Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) leverage advanced data capture and contextualization capabilities to solve identity challenges relating to customer experience and fraud. Recent innovations from Celebrus to enhance its identity offerings will take center stage. Recent identity-related innovations from Celebrus such as Celebrus Cross-Domain Continuance, and mouse paths will take center stage.

