Celebrus Offers Identity Solutions at Identity Week America

Celebrus leadership will be presenting at Identity Week America discussing how current fraud technologies are limited and what solutions companies can employ.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM:D4T4)

Fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated by the day and your technology needs to evolve to keep up. It must be truly real-time and the data should be as comprehensive and complete as possible.”
— Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D4t4 Solutions CEO and industry veteran Bill Bruno will take the stage at Identity Week America in Washington, D.C. on October 5, 2022. Bill will discuss how existing fraud technologies are limited in what information they can reveal, leaving organizations to just manage fraud instead of preventing it.

“Fraud is becoming increasingly more sophisticated by the day – and your technology needs to evolve to keep up. It must be truly real-time and the data should be as comprehensive and complete as possible,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of D4t4 Solutions. "Ultimately, your technology must solve for digital identity in a meaningful way, or your evidence will not matter.”

In addition to the big stage, Bill will lead a roundtable discussion on creating robust identity graphs with comprehensive behavorial biometrics. Vice President of Marketing Tiffany Staples will be on the expo floor discussing how to build robust identity graphs with limited authenticated data.

By visiting Celebrus at the conference you can learn how Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) leverage advanced data capture and contextualization capabilities to solve identity challenges relating to customer experience and fraud. Recent innovations from Celebrus to enhance its identity offerings will take center stage. Recent identity-related innovations from Celebrus such as Celebrus Cross-Domain Continuance, and mouse paths will take center stage.

Reserve your meeting on October 4th & 5th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, booth #209.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

