Medusind RCM Solutions Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind began in 2002 as a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider to companies offering Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions to healthcare organizations. Medusind’s quality services were so successful that by 2006 the company had transformed into a total solutions provider. An invaluable resource, Medusind delivered deep expertise and unmatched person-to-person support to health systems and practices struggling to navigate the billing challenges of an ever-changing healthcare landscape.
From its inception, a clear vision for the company by its CEO and Group President Vipul Bansal, distinguished Medusind as a leader in technology-driven services delivered by knowledgeable and dedicated RCM experts. “Always being a step ahead with strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, capabilities and talent, plus the ethics of our people, processes, and relationships, will drive every aspect of our success.”
In its two decades, Medusind has generated exponential growth by providing innovative vertical services that answer the growing need for all-in-one medical billing solutions. The success of these comprehensive services initiated a rapid expansion across key regions in the US in 2011.
And by 2015, the company’s MedClarity™ complete platform-driven practice management solution, had become an industry game-changer, increasing productivity and profitability for practices and health systems.
Today, Medusind continues its dynamic growth across markets with expanded services, strategic acquisitions and an incomparable team of experts and innovators. Medusind’s unparalleled organizational work ethic, deep commitment to satisfying the needs of clients and the depth of experience held by the executive team set it apart from the rest.
“We are a 20-year young organization. Young in thought. Young in spirit. We retain our entrepreneurial spirt into the future because we are a company of YES.” Vipul Bansal, CEO & Group President
For more about Medusind Solutions®, services, support, and resources, visit https://www.medusind.com
Sherrill Thompson
From its inception, a clear vision for the company by its CEO and Group President Vipul Bansal, distinguished Medusind as a leader in technology-driven services delivered by knowledgeable and dedicated RCM experts. “Always being a step ahead with strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, capabilities and talent, plus the ethics of our people, processes, and relationships, will drive every aspect of our success.”
In its two decades, Medusind has generated exponential growth by providing innovative vertical services that answer the growing need for all-in-one medical billing solutions. The success of these comprehensive services initiated a rapid expansion across key regions in the US in 2011.
And by 2015, the company’s MedClarity™ complete platform-driven practice management solution, had become an industry game-changer, increasing productivity and profitability for practices and health systems.
Today, Medusind continues its dynamic growth across markets with expanded services, strategic acquisitions and an incomparable team of experts and innovators. Medusind’s unparalleled organizational work ethic, deep commitment to satisfying the needs of clients and the depth of experience held by the executive team set it apart from the rest.
“We are a 20-year young organization. Young in thought. Young in spirit. We retain our entrepreneurial spirt into the future because we are a company of YES.” Vipul Bansal, CEO & Group President
For more about Medusind Solutions®, services, support, and resources, visit https://www.medusind.com
Sherrill Thompson
Medusind Solutions®
+1 877-284-7362
sharon.thompson@medusind.com