Different Types of Hair Grades
Hair grading was formed to help people understand the quality they're purchasing.
Don't waste your money on something that you will regret ever getting. Always check out the quality ones. Don't fall for what the seller is saying rather make your research and go for the best."JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Hair Grade
— CEO of Sarhap Hairline
Hair and extension grading is paramount and should be considered when planning to purchase hair or start a hair business. Most times to determine the hair or extension grade can be confusing. If faced with the challenge of good hair grade, Sarhap hairline has got you covered.
What are the Grades of Hair?
• 3A. When this was created, people were astonished and said it was the best grade. Over time, it became a cheap, low-quality, and chemically processed hair grade. It tangles at intervals.
• 4A-5A. This also is a cheap, thin, low-quality hair grade. However, it is higher than 3A.
• 6A. This is, however, considered a low grade in human hair. It can be colored or dyed. It is suitable for straight hair of 12-18 inches above that, upper grade is still needed.
• 7A. (Brazilian Hair) This is higher than 6A and more expensive too. Suitable for 18 and above inches. It can be bleached.
• 8A-9A. (Malaysian Hair) This grade is higher quality, more expensive, thicker, and softer. It is tangle free.
• 10A -12A. (100%). It is the highest quality gotten from a single donor. It is called Peruvian Hair. It is very thick, softer, and tangle free.
Which grade is suitable for use?
As discussed earlier, it solely depends on who is going after it and one's budget. Going for the highest grade is the best but consider if it is pocket friendly. Higher grades attract higher money.
Are these grading systems regular?
Of course, they are not. Changes can occur anytime soon. The more we advance in science and technology, the more changes are bound to happen.
How can we determine the best suppliers?
To know the best company with the best grades, constantly visit their websites to get the latest information about hair, and also check their reviews from other customers because that will explain better.
