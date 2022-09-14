Georgia Manufacturing Alliance partners with CABP for 4th Annual Best Practices Expo and Conference in October
Industry leaders to learn best practices and trends in one three-day event aimed at strengthening manufacturing production and efficiency
Cooling expenses can be up to fifty percent of the operating costs for manufacturers. These costs are one of the biggest challenges in manufacturing, along with the current workforce shortages.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Compressed Air Best Practices (CABP) 2022 EXPO & Conference is scheduled for October 4 – 6, 2022, at the Cobb Galleria. This three-day event will bring together Sales Engineers and Manufacturing personnel interested in optimizing and maintaining on-site utilities powering automation - including compressed air, blower, vacuum, pneumatics and cooling water systems.
This year’s conference will focus on three key best practices:
1. Sustainability, learning to reduce energy and water consumption through accurate systems assessments.
2. Quality and Safety processes, protecting food products or high-tech equipment from contamination. Setting specifications and verifying compliance will also be addressed as a crucial best practice.
3. Reliability, maximizing up-time through proper sizing, system design and consistent instrumentation monitoring.
Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is partnering with CABP for this Expo and Conference, with GMA CEO Jason Moss delivering the lunch keynote address on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Driven to assist, promote, and advocate for manufacturing companies in Georgia, Moss will address conference attendees, sharing insights and tools that help navigate today’s changes, tomorrow’s challenges, and strategies to leverage the power of community into the future.
“I am excited to help manufacturing professionals learn about industry events, where they can grow their connections and learn best practices. By partnering with this show, we can expand the exposure to leaders from the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance community and grow our membership. I see this as a great win-win,” said Moss.
Rod Smith, publisher of Best Practices magazine ( https://www.airbestpractices.com ), recently spoke with Moss about the upcoming Expo. “Cooling expenses can be up to fifty percent of the operating costs for manufacturers. These costs are one of the biggest challenges in manufacturing, along with the current workforce shortages.” Smith went on to explain that air compressors, chillers and vacuum pumps have big electric motors. “Those motors are chewing up about 50% of your monthly energy bill. Interestingly, some folks from Atlanta are some of the leading compressed air and chiller energy auditors in the country. They’ll be speaking at the Conference, sharing solutions that are ‘low-hanging fruit’ to get an immediate payback in terms of cost savings. Many plants are leaking as much as forty percent of their compressed air. They don’t know that, because it’s invisible. But it’s very costly.” To view the entire interview between Smith and Moss, visit https://youtu.be/ocBnoe0HY0A.
Those who will benefit from attending this Atlanta event are Maintenance staff, Safety Managers, and General Plant Managers.
The Conference and Expo will be held at the Cobb Galleria EXPO Centre in Atlanta, and at the attached modern Renaissance Waverly Hotel. Both locations are directly connected to Atlanta’s exciting “The Battery” entertainment complex, adjacent to Truist Park stadium, home of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Networking opportunities and workshops will also be offered throughout the three-day event. Those interested in attending the full Conference, just the Expo, and for any of the workshops can register online at https://capbexpo.com. A complete schedule of events is also listed on this website.
Compressed air, vacuum and cooling professionals can register to take the Certified Compressed Air System Specialist (CCASS) Exam offered by the Compressed Air & Gas Institute (CAGI). See details and registration for this exam at https://cagi.org. All Georgia Manufacturing Alliance members and partners receive a 50% discount on EXPO tickets and Full Conference Tickets with the promo code GMAVIP.
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
