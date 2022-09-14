Democrats are Building Economic Opportunity for American Workers and Families

Since the beginning of the 117th Congress, House Democrats have worked on behalf of the American people to deliver historic legislation that builds economic opportunity for working families, lowers costs, creates good-paying jobs, acts on our climate commitments, and reduces the deficit:

THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

The American Rescue Plan, passed by House Democrats and signed into law in March 2021, provided direct assistance to families, invested in vaccine distribution, ensured schools had the resources to resume in-person learning safely, and gave vital support to small businesses. It saved our economy from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shots in Arms : The American Rescue Plan provided $20 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines, including $7.5 billion in CDC funding to address racial disparities and ensure vaccines are reaching every community, including communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic. Today, more than 224 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , and efforts continue to get more shots in arms every day.

People in Jobs : The American Rescue Plan invested in crucial tools to help small businesses reopen safely including the Paycheck Protection Program , the Restaurant Revitalization Fund , EIDL grants, and $350 billion in critical aid to keep frontline workers such as teachers, law enforcement, and health care workers on the job. Today, nearly 10 million jobs have been created since the start of the 117th Congress.

THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law November 2021, is a transformative infrastructure package that has already begun to expand economic opportunity for Americans in communities across the country and takes action to repair our nation’s infrastructure while creating nearly 1.5 million jobs annually over the next decade .

Repairing our Nation’s Infrastructure : This law reauthorizes surface transportation programs and funds $110 billion in additional road and bridge repairs across the country, the single largest investment in our surface transportation since the construction of the interstate highway system. Funding has been authorized for over 4,300 projects in all 50 states and is creating good-paying jobs.

Advancing Clean Energy Goals and Investing in Climate Resilience : The infrastructure law contains the first major American investment in climate resilience to help communities upgrade their critical infrastructure and mitigate the impact of climate change-driven extreme weather. It also advances America’s clean energy goals, turbocharging clean energy research and transmission while promoting electric vehicle adoption to reduce American dependence on gasoline.

Promoting Equity and Justice : The law makes equitable investments to address long-ignored disparities that prevent underserved communities from reaching their full economic potential and negatively impact the health and economic opportunities of those communities’ residents. These include expanding access to broadband for 42 million Americans who currently lack reliable Internet access , funding our water infrastructure to ensure Americans have clean drinking water, addressing legacy pollution, and expanding reliable public transit to underserved communities.

THE CHIPS AND SCIENCE ACT

The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law this August, includes bipartisan measures to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry and spur research. By strengthening domestic supply chains, this law acts directly to accelerate American innovation in the long-term while acting immediately to address inflation, promote our national security, and create good-paying jobs.

Bolstering Domestic Manufacturing : This law turbocharges American manufacturing of critical semiconductor chips through the $53 billion CHIPS for America Fund , addressing inflation by reducing reliance on foreign supply chains and increasing available supply of semiconductors. The CHIPS and Science Act also creates workforce opportunity for Americans, bringing key stakeholders together to create more training and apprenticeship programs that prepare workers for careers in the STEM field.

Strengthening Research Infrastructure : The law makes crucial investments to accelerate American research and development, including a technology, innovation, and partnerships directorate at the National Science Foundation and increasing research capacity addressing societal challenges. Bipartisan provisions in the bill also expand economic opportunity for underrepresented populations, supporting research to identify and lower barriers to entry in STEM fields.

THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

The landmark Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law this August, delivers on Democrats’ commitment to reduce health care and energy costs for millions of Americans while making a historic down payment in reducing the deficit. This historic package is the largest-ever investment in clean energy, ensuring America remains a leader in combatting the climate crisis.

Reducing Health Care Costs : The Inflation Reduction Act takes action on soaring prescription drug costs, capping out-of-pocket costs for millions of American seniors at $2,000 annually. The law also caps monthly insulin costs for Medicare recipients at $35 monthly. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare now has the ability to negotiate on prescription drug prices for high-cost single-source drugs , which experts estimate could save Americans more than $100 billion over the next decade. The law also reduces health care costs for millions of working families through the extension of Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, ensuring more than 3 million Americans retain their health care coverage.



Reducing Energy Costs : This law will lower energy costs for consumers through home energy rebate programs and consumer tax credits that will help Americans make their homes more energy efficient and lowering the cost barrier for powering homes through clean energy.

Delivering on Democrats’ Climate Commitment: The Inflation Reduction Act contains the single largest climate investment in U.S. history, ensuring American global leadership on climate change. Experts estimate it will reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030 while prioritizing environmental justice to ensure that underserved and rural communities are included in the clean energy economy.

House Democrats are committed to working For The People to lower costs for consumers, expand economic opportunity for American workers, and take action on climate.

