Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,859 in the last 365 days.

Bay Journal: New ‘forever chemical’ guidelines challenge Chesapeake Bay states

States across the nation will need to do more to protect the public from toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water. How much and how soon remain up in the air.

In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new lifetime health advisories for four per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, indicating that even minute levels in drinking water pose unacceptable risks to the public. Read the article

You just read:

Bay Journal: New ‘forever chemical’ guidelines challenge Chesapeake Bay states

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.