September 14, 2022

Applications are being accepted by the Dept. of Economic & Community Development now through Friday, October 21

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is now accepting applications for the annual Governor’s Award for Business Excellence (GABE). Since 1991, the award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service profession.

“Each year, it is my honor to dedicate the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence to some of our exemplary businesses that are making Maine the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I encourage Maine businesses to apply and I look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees and their many contributions to our state.” “Now in its third decade, the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence has become one of Maine’s most prestigious business recognition awards. I encourage all eligible Maine businesses to apply for this honor,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

In 2021, award winners Acme Monaco Corporation, Ware-Butler Building Supply, and ReVision Energy were recognized as models for economic success. This year, the awards seek to celebrate Maine businesses that consistently strive for excellence, even during global challenges.

The 2022 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence categories are:

The Innovation Award , which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation.

, which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation. The Rural Revitalization Award, which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine's rural regions.

, which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine's rural regions. The Heritage Industry Award, which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector.

, which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector. The Climate Leader Award, which recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change.

Applications for the GABE awards can be downloaded on the DECD website.

Applications can be submitted to BizAwards.DECD@maine.gov through Friday, October 21, 2022. Details about an award ceremony will be announced by the Governor’s Office at a later date.