InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Side Shade for Vehicle Windows (PBT-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient accessory to prevent sunlight from entering side vehicle windows while parked," said an inventor, from Lake Havasu City, Ariz., "so I invented the SIDE SHADE. My design would eliminate the need to return to a hot and uncomfortable vehicle interior."

The invention provides an effective sunshade for the side windows of a parked vehicle. In doing so, it protects the interior of the vehicle against heat buildup and sun damage. It also enhances comfort when returning to the vehicle. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

