GrenacheDay September 16, 2022

Celebrates the Grape You Know

(You Just Don't Know It!)

#whodrinksGrenache? You Do

AVIGNON, France, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Friday of every September is #GrenacheDay , a global awareness event created by the Grenache Association in 2010 to spread the gospel of this great grape.

Grenache is one of the world's most widely sown and yet widely unknown grape varietals; it is planted on 6 of the 7 continents and makes great wines greater in bottled blends and complements foods as a standalone wine.

#GrenacheDay celebrates the grape known as Grenache in France, the United States, and Australia, Garnacha or Garnaxa in Spain, and Cannonau in Italy.

This year, the Grenache Association's theme for #GrenacheDay is #whodrinksGrenache? You Do! Most people don't know that they enjoy Grenache every time they open a bottle of Châteauneuf-du-Pape or most Southern Rhone wines from France and many rosés from Provence, too. GSM (Grenache Syrah Mourvèdre) from the Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale in Australia, as well as Aragon or Priorat wines from Spain are also Grenache. In the United States, you can find Grenache in selections from Santa Barbara, wonderful wines from Washington State, and power-packed Paso Robles reds

Search for #GrenacheDay in your browser to discover this not-for-profit phenomenon with thousands of events at wineries, restaurants, and wine shops in 30+ countries, as well as a flood of posts, tweets, and other online engagements.

#whodrinksGrenache? Inspirational sommeliers do, like Tinashe Nyamudoka, a star of "Blind Ambition" , a documentary about Zimbabwean refugees turned world-class sommeliers. Tinashe reminds us that "Great wine is about subtlety, surprise, expression – qualities that keep you coming back for yet another taste. Grenache epitomizes all this and is a great companion with food."

#whodrinksGrenache? Top winemakers do! It's a climate-change warrior with long roots reaching down to the water table instead of relying on rainfall or irrigation.

#whodrinksGrenache? Wine connoisseurs who welcome its velvety and voluptuous mouthfeel and complexity. "I do," says Jeff Smith, CEO of VinoVault , a top cellarage company. "I am drawn to Grenache wines and blends which are lush, silky, and seductive."

Comments Grenache Association co-founder Nicole Rolet of Chene Bleu : "Many people do not realize they are drinking Grenache unless they are "label readers" like me!"

