The List of Sponsors and the Size of Expo Continue To Expand at Manifest Vegas 2023

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 14, 2022

Manifest Vegas 2023 is doubling with 100 Sponsors now signed on. The list is impressive and the team is excited to announce new Headline and Gold sponsors such as Maersk, Ryder System, Swisslog. Since sharing the first list of 50 supporters this summer Datamatics, Envase Technologies, LOADSMITH, Mujin, MVMNT, Mastercard, Phononic, Platform Science and Schneider have signed on!

What can you expect from these names joining the show? How about an Expo Hall filled with activations for the Supply Chain and Logistics community to take part in! There is an extensive list of unique experiences such as thought leadership taking place on The 'Fest Live set as well as podcast studio. Perfect networking locations at the Biergarten, Rosé All Day Bar, Mocktail Bar, Coffee Bar and the coworking lounge. Attendees will also be able to grab a sweet and/or salty treat at the Donut & Bacon Bar and back by popular demand the Expo Hall will be filled with puppies at the Puppy Park! Thanks to Manifest's sponsors and their creative ideas - attendees will enjoy meeting and learning about these innovative companies as well as have a little fun!

An expected 200+ Exhibitors will be on hand in the Expo Hall January 31st - February 2nd at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, and they will participate in both traditional meetings and non-traditional activations mentioned above. The full floor plan will be shared next month. Ticket prices increase October 31st, 2022 so register now!

Visit https://www.manife.st to view our full list of sponsors and register for Manifest Vegas 2023!

About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. Next year's event will bring together over 3,000 executives on January 31st - February 2nd, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

