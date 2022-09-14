InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Bed (RSJ-126)

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The BED ASSIST is an aid for daily living designed to provide added independence when getting into or out of bed. This practical product would be employed by anyone who has difficulty getting in and out of bed, such as the elderly and disabled individuals." said inventor from Riverside, CA "I created this idea for my mother who needed help getting in and out of bed, and wanted to help others who are also dealing with disabilities."

This innovative invention would be convent, safe, easy to use, efficient, as well as the reduce risk of injury, offering peace of mind. The BED ASSIST would allow independence, increased self-esteem, dignity, comfort, and a reduced risk of injury with this product. Also this practical product could save individuals money that may have been used to purchase a hospital bed or Hoyer lift.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County, SA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSJ-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

