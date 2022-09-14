LoadSpring Solutions and Blattner Technologies Announce Strategic Investment Agreement

LoadSpring Solutions, Inc., the enterprise market leader in project platform solutions, has accepted a strategic majority interest investment from Blattner Technologies. Blattner Technologies is on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive TransformationTM services and tools in the data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning industries.

LoadSpring's partnership with Blattner Technologies aligns with our industry focus on digital transformation and advancing data usability, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Blattner's focus on AI and predictive technologies will help lead to our customers' next generation of advancement.

"Today's investment announcement will enable LoadSpring to rapidly expand its vision of driving the project controls industry to a future where it aspires to be. This new partnership, including the additional board membership, will accelerate our platform development and AI/analytics technology innovation to enable faster geographic and industry expansion, truly unlocking LoadSpring's potential. Together, our expertise in providing global cloud solutions for project-based organizations and our new partner's expertise in building companies will provide next-generation solutions for our customers," states Eric Leighton, President and CEO of LoadSpring Solutions, Inc.

Blattner Technologies' CEO Russ Blattner says, "LoadSpring has the resources and tools to complement the list of companies Blattner Technologies is acquiring in our mission to build a predictive transformation model that takes our customers from the basics of data management and analytics to operationalizing AI/ML and true predictive analytics throughout an organization."

LoadSpring's global office locations and executive management teams will remain in place, with Eric Leighton continuing in his leadership role as President and CEO. Blattner Technologies representatives Russ Blattner and John Leschorn, along with Terrance Berland, co-founder of Unicorn & Lion, LLC, will join the LoadSpring Board of Directors, providing operational and technology vision to drive customer solutions into the future.

"This investment combines secure technology infrastructure and next-generation tools and analytics to create a truly distinctive solution offering for customers. This is an industry trend that will continue as organizations better understand the power of controlling and mining their data and look for partners that can bring them complete solutions, not just pieces," says Terrance Berland, a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

About Blattner Technologies

Nashville, TN Blattner Technologies – Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of companies, Blattner Technologies is on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive TransformationTM services and tools in the data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning industries.

About LoadSpring

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a global project management provider obsessed with offering advanced managed cloud services. LoadSpring delivers expert project management and control solutions, fast data and business intelligence access, and hundreds of best-of-breed project-based applications. Data safety is assured through SOC 2 Type II security certification, providing an impenetrable cloud environment. LoadSpring customers and partners get higher productivity and ROI through our proprietary project platform while reducing the burden on their IT departments.

