U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Colleges Ranks Mercy College in Three Categories

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 14, 2022

Mercy College today announced it has achieved recognition in three categories by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 Best College Rankings issue. The College placed in the rankings for Social Mobility, Best Regional University and Best Undergraduate Nursing Program.

"Mercy is dedicated to establishing and enhancing programs that serve the needs of our changing world," said Mercy College President Tim Hall. "These rankings confirm that Mercy continues to make significant strides in supporting students throughout their education and meeting their diverse needs."

The report ranked Mercy College in the top 20% of schools recognized as Top Performers for Social Mobility. Placing #34 out of 175, Mercy tied with four other institutions in the category. Mercy has earned a spot in the Social Mobility category since its addition to the Best College Rankings in 2019. The category indicates how well schools perform in graduating students who received federal Pell Grants. The distinction shows Mercy's commitment to ensure educational access and college completion for non-traditional students, including those who may be demographically underrepresented in higher education, demonstrate high financial need, or identify as first-generation college students.

"Mercy's 2023 ranking in the Social Mobility category, which is a significant increase from last year, reflects the College's diligence and effectiveness in serving its diverse population," said Adam Castro, Mercy's vice president of enrollment management. "It also shows a close alignment between student outcomes and our stated mission to provide opportunities for motivated students to transform their lives through higher education."

For the third consecutive year, the College also placed in the Best Regional Universities North category, ranking in the top 75% for the first time at #124. Regional universities offer a full range of undergraduate programs and some master's programs and are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. "Mercy's improvement in the overall ranking for regional universities reflects the College's commitment to robust academic initiatives, improved student outcomes, and increased brand awareness on a regional and national level," said Castro.

For the second year in a row, Mercy ranked among the nation's Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs. The category was added last year as an indicator of schools with accredited four-year and degree-completion programs that conferred a required number of degrees in the survey year. Mercy's rank of 571 was tied with 38 other institutions.

For the first time, Mercy was included in a U.S. News Best College Rankings "web-exclusive" category, highlighting schools with high ethnic and economic diversity.

Now in its 38th year, the U.S. News & World Report Best College Rankings evaluate more than 1,500 U.S. bachelor's degree-granting institutions — an all-time high — on 17 measures of academic quality as defined by education experts. Rankings are based on peer reviews and other data collected during the spring and summer of 2022 from the U.S. Department of Education and other sources.

About Mercy College

Founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy College is an independent, coeducational college that offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. The vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region. The College offers campuses in Dobbs Ferry, the Bronx and Manhattan as well as online offerings.

