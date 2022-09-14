Fragrance Creators Statement in Support of Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) issued the following statement from President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed acknowledging the Administration's efforts to advance U.S. innovation:

"Fragrance Creators recognizes the new Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy, which aligns well with our industry's priorities related to biomanufacturing. The Association has met with the Administration, including meetings with the White House National Economic Council, sharing solutions that empower the fragrance industry's ability to responsibly advance an adaptable and sustainable economy while ensuring human, community, and environmental needs are prioritized and justly integrated, both here and around the world. Because the fragrance value chain's success is dependent on a healthy planet, we heavily invest and deeply understand the connection between nature and science. Supply chain resilience—particularly in the space of biotechnology and biomanufacturing—is of utmost importance, with biotechnology being a critical piece in protecting natural ingredient biodiversity. It is equally important to recognize there are many critical natural fragrance ingredients that must continue to be imported because they cannot be grown successfully in the U.S. Our members continually analyze supply chains to ensure natural materials are sourced responsibly so native ecosystems are preserved.

"As a multibillion-dollar industry and an integral part of the nation's critical infrastructure, our members are proud of their current support and reliance on the skills and talents of our diverse American workforce. We commend the Administration for including a commitment to diversifying the biotechnology workforce further. Biotechnology is a rapidly evolving discipline, and we support streamlining regulations to ensure that products quickly and safely come to market. Fragrance Creators continues our active engagement with the Environmental Protection Agency and have advanced solutions to the backlog of approvals of newer, greener fragrance chemistries and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Administration to advance U.S. innovation in this area as well."

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large-, medium-, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

