How to convert backyards to camping sites with car awnings

        

It has been proven that it adds to fuel-efficiency when user remove overlanding gears on the outside of the car. RACKINATOR, based in S. Korea designed a Quick Release Bracket System which can re-locate your awning within 10 seconds. RACKINATOR QRBS is useful for the following users:

1. who want to use one awning for 2 or more cars or caravans,

2. who want to extend resting space on their car's tailgate,

3. who want to extend space on their small caravan,

4. and who want to use the car awning for indoor camping.

RACKINATOR QRBS uses 2,700 gauss neodymium magnet per pin (2 pins in total), allowing for tool-less release. If youhave a set of crossbars (any make will do), you can not only add ARB, Rhino-rack touring type awnings, but can add THULE, Dometic Group, and Fiamma hard shell case awning types.

Sales Manager, Isaac Kim at RACKINATOR said “Our company that developed the LUMACA Awning in 2013, has gained much love and respect among Korean overlanders for the past 9 years. As LUMACA Awning has showed much prestine quality compared to other competitors, the QRBS that we've recently developed, will provide a whole new experience to the international overlanding community.”

You can find out more about RACKINATOR's QRBS on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMzlDoRprPg

Media Contact
Company Name: RACKINATOR's QRBS
Contact Person: Isaac Kim
Email: Send Email
Country: Korea
Website: http://qrbs.lumaca.co.kr/

 

