SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN: Multiple art forms converge in immersive film and music experiences

Embodied Sounds is bringing the beauty, majesty and power of the ocean to cities across the U.S. and the world.

Our immersive film experience merges multiple art forms and the visions of many creative professionals to answer this mandate on a whole new level.” — Joshua Sam Miller

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, September 12, 2022 Embodied Sounds is bringing the beauty, majesty and power of the ocean to cities across the U.S. and the world.Earlier this year on World Oceans Day, the San Francisco-based production company released " Sounds of the Ocean ," an album that layers the real sounds of marine life over original instrumental music to create a deep sense of calm and bring awareness to the need for ocean preservation. Now, the company is expanding on the concept with a new multi-sensory immersive experience.In its second-generation form, "Sounds of the Ocean" combines the sound of whales and dolphins, original music, immersive visual art and stunning ocean imagery to guide audiences on a mindful underwater journey. Directed by recording artist, composer, and environmentalist Joshua Sam Miller who also contributed his original music compositions, the experience is a collaborative effort from a global team of visual artists, musicians, underwater and environmental cinematographers, animators and visual FX artists from Germany, France, Japan, Israel, Russia, Costa Rica the U.S. and other countries. "Sounds of the Ocean" was well-received when it made its European debut at this year's United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, and is now poised to inspire audiences around the world.The experience is offered as a ten-minute meditation film (a format currently in demand on the international immersive film festival circuit) or as a long-form 60-minute show featuring a live performance, created specifically for planetariums and other full-dome 360° immersive venues. For the latter, guests watch the film on a giant screen, while Miller plays live music on a variety of instruments including clarinet, handpan, kalimba, singing bowls and saxophone in Ableton Live. Most events include a presentation from local NGO partners to involve community-based action and education in support of ocean and water conservation efforts. Select shows feature a live-dance performance by Elise Lein, who also is a co-director/producer in the project.'Sounds of the Ocean' was originally conceived to provide an inviting calming, meditative space, while also inspiring everyone to connect with and protect our oceans," said Miller. "Our immersive film experience merges multiple art forms and the visions of many creative professionals to answer this mandate on a whole new level."Ocean visuals include both licensed archival footage and original material shot primarily in the Pacific waters of California, Hawaii and Costa Rica. Audio recordings were provided courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquatic Research Institute in Central California.Embodied Sounds further honors its commitment to ocean conservation by donating a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to relevant NGOs in tour cities. The company's previous and ongoing partnerships have included Oceanic Global, 5 Minute Beach Cleanup, Innoceana, Thalassains, United by the Sea, The Convergence, Blue Planet Alliance and PeaceBoat US. Embodied Sounds partnered with the latter at the United Nations Ocean Conference event in Portugal.To learn more, or to book an event, please visit www.soundsoftheocean.com SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN - TOUR DATESOct 6-9, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dome Fest West - https://www.domefestwest.com/ Oct 16, 2022 - Montréal Canada @ IMERSA Summit - https://summit.imersa.org/ Nov 4-6, 2022 - Davenport UK @ FullDome UK - https://www.fulldome.org.uk/ Nov 11-13, 2022 - Sharm El-Sheik Egypt @ COP27 - https://cop27.eg/ Nov 29 - Dec 4, 2022 - Miami, FL @ Art Basel Miami - SCOPE Art Exhibition - https://scope-art.com/ 2023 Dates to be Announced Soon

