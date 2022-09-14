The United Somali Alliance Welcomes the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Washington, D.C.
The United Somali Alliance is hopeful that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's visit to Washington, D.C, will spur a new beginning in Somali-US relations.WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Somali Alliance and its members welcome H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to Washington, D.C, for his historic talks with members of the United States Government. The President’s working visit to Washington, D.C., will commence on September 15, 2022. The working visit cumulates many months of work by the Somali Alliance to strengthen the relationship between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Somalia and to counter the adversarial actions of Somaliland, a separatist region in Somalia, in Washington, D.C.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s working visit to Washington, D.C., was planned and arranged based on instructions from the Somali Alliance to Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. The United Somali Alliance and its members have high expectations that this visit will lead to the formation of a strong alliance that will serve to uphold the principles and strategic interests of both the United States and the Federal Republic of Somalia.
The United Somali Alliance is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of Somali-Americans and the Somali people worldwide. Its primary focus is to elevate the voices of Somali people.
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
+1 202-354-8287
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter