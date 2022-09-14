Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,141 in the last 365 days.

The United Somali Alliance Welcomes the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Washington, D.C.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was sworn in as the 10th president of the Federal Republic of Somalia on June 9, 2022.

The United Somali Alliance is hopeful that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's visit to Washington, D.C, will spur a new beginning in Somali-US relations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Somali Alliance and its members welcome H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to Washington, D.C, for his historic talks with members of the United States Government. The President’s working visit to Washington, D.C., will commence on September 15, 2022. The working visit cumulates many months of work by the Somali Alliance to strengthen the relationship between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Somalia and to counter the adversarial actions of Somaliland, a separatist region in Somalia, in Washington, D.C.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s working visit to Washington, D.C., was planned and arranged based on instructions from the Somali Alliance to Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. The United Somali Alliance and its members have high expectations that this visit will lead to the formation of a strong alliance that will serve to uphold the principles and strategic interests of both the United States and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The United Somali Alliance is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of Somali-Americans and the Somali people worldwide. Its primary focus is to elevate the voices of Somali people.


For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:

Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
+1 202-354-8287
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

The United Somali Alliance Welcomes the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Washington, D.C.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.