Clear I-9 Launches Cloud-Based Form I-9 Management Software with Compliance Veteran Melissa Prentice Clear I-9

Clear I-9 Launches Streamlined Form I-9 Software to Help Employers Navigate Complex Regulatory Framework

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching today, Clear I-9’s new cloud-based Form I-9 and E-Verify management software helps employers comply with the increasingly complicated regulatory frameworks by simplifying labor-intensive processes, reducing unnecessary errors, and lowering a company’s exposure to costly audits. Backed by Trak Capital, an HR technology-focused investment firm, Clear I-9 offers clients and partners decades of I-9 expertise through the leadership of brand president, Melissa Prentice.

“I am excited to introduce Clear I-9 to the marketplace,” said Clear I-9 President, Melissa Prentice. “Our technology provides a dynamic, compliant, easy-to-use I-9 solution with unparalleled service and support. I am convinced that the features and functionality of this product will surpass current products on the market and help our clients ensure consistency and compliance with their Form I-9's.”

With this administration’s increased focus on immigration and the recent expansion of the IRS, the threat of an audit looms heavy on employers’ minds, making it more crucial than ever for employers to properly verify the identity and employment eligibility of new hires.

Manual I-9 management involves a cumbersome amount of time-sensitive paperwork where mistakes are easily and often made, putting employers at risk for costly audits. According to Sue Kohlwey of the USCIS’s Outreach Branch, 76% of paper I-9 forms have at least one fineable error, 4.1 times higher than electronic 1-9’s with verification. With an average recommended fine of $2,000 per substantive error, inefficient I-9 management exposes employers to thousands of dollars in federal fines.

Removing the weight of over 1,200 I-9 regulations from time-strapped HR teams, Clear I-9’s reminders and notifications ensure forms are completed within U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) timeframes. Built to meet the needs of employers growing a global, remote workforce, Clear I-9 offers the flexibility of remote verifications, third-party Section 2 completion, employee agent selection, and mobile-first intuitive workflows. With Clear I-9’s forensic audit protection, continuous compliance monitoring, document review offerings, and secure document storage, HR professionals can rest easy.

“We are thrilled to have Melissa join the team to launch our newest venture,” said Shannon Scott, Trak Capitol’s CEO & Founder. “We are confident Clear I-9 will quickly lead the industry with the most dynamic products, tools, thought leadership, and world class service and support.”

About Trak Capital:

Founded in 2022, Trak Capital is an HR tech investment firm with ownership in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the HR, fintech and compliance sectors. Leveraging the firm's industry expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Trak Capital identifies, strengthens, and scales best-of-breed technologies and service lines. Collaborating with its portfolio companies, Trak Capitol drives growth initiatives, implements best practices, and invests in personnel and automation to accelerate earnings and support companies in realizing their full potential. OnCentive, SyncStream Unemployment Tracker, and Clear I-9 comprise its current portfolio, with plans for additional and ongoing expansion in the space.