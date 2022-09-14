National Express Shuttle and Transit Announces Appointments to Accelerate Growth of Sustainable Mobility Solutions
I’m excited to lead our exceptional team in delivering the next generation of mobility for a more sustainable and connected future.”LISLE, IL, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC announced several key executive appointments to lead the growth of its newly combined North America Shuttle and Transit business. The new structure supports the company’s strategy to deliver transportation solutions for connected communities, campuses and workplaces as part of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million passenger journeys in 11 countries.
— Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, National Express Shuttle and Transit
The announcement completes the planned integration of its Shuttle division (operated by WeDriveU) and Transit division (operating as National Express Transit), extending the momentum of an organization with more than 4,000 employees across 37 regional customer service centers operating a fleet of 2,600 vehicles, including alternative fuel and zero emission. This uniquely positions the combined Shuttle and Transit divisions with unparalleled expertise, scalability and global best practices to address strong demand from public and private sector customers and evolve their mobility programs into the future.
Leadership Overseeing the New Division
• Erick Van Wagenen is President and CEO of National Express North America Shuttle and Transit. Previously, as President and CEO of the Shuttle division, Erick built a 15-year track record expanding the Shuttle business, developing high-performing teams and delivering value to customers, including some of the world’s largest workplace and campus transportation systems.
• Bob Kenna is promoted to Chief Operating Officer with a focus on driving operational excellence. With 27 years of experience in transportation and logistics including seven years implementing the company’s largest bus operations. Bob oversees the Operations and Safety teams led by Stephanie Maher, Eddie Cranford, Alex Heliotis and Amy Paolercio, and Business Planning and Development, led by Stan Kluska.
• John King, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Transit, will continue in his role, reporting to Erick.
• Tim Wayland, Chief Commercial Officer for Shuttle, will assume leadership of the full customer lifecycle by integrating the existing Customer Success and Business Development teams.
“Customers look to National Express Shuttle and Transit as their strategic partner with the passion and expertise to evolve their transportation systems and transform their passenger experience,” said Erick Van Wagenen, President & CEO, National Express Shuttle and Transit. “I’m excited to lead our exceptional team in delivering the next generation of mobility for a more sustainable and connected future.”
National Express Shuttle and Transit helps public transit authorities and municipalities expand mobility services for their communities while extending their reach with services for universities, employers and properties driving prosperity and growth.
“North America represents a tremendous growth opportunity as a center for innovation and investment within National Express Group,” said Ignacio Garat, Chief Executive Officer, National Express Group. “This outstanding leadership team and customer-centric approach positions National Express Shuttle and Transit to lead the future of mobility and realize our vision for driving the modal shift from single occupancy cars to shared, sustainable solutions.”
Complete Mobility Solutions Offering
The new structure fosters agility and innovation, creating a customer-focused organization capable of scaling to meet customers’ evolving needs for fixed route bus services, para-transit services and demand-responsive programs. Experienced local operations teams and dedicated customer success managers bring fresh thinking, proactive ideas and curiosity about what’s possible, using cutting-edge technologies and metrics to reimagine the passenger experience.
Learn about our solutions at:
https://www.wedriveu.com/
https://www.nationalexpresstransit.com/
Let’s Connect
Considering ways to expand, enhance or launch your organization’s mobility program? We can help. Arrange an introduction with our Transit and Shuttle teams and meet us at upcoming events:
• Campus Parking & Transportation Association Conference Oct. 2-5, 2022 College Station, TX
• APTA’s TRANSform Conference & EXPO Oct. 9-12, 2022 Seattle, WA
• Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) TDM Forum Nov. 15-16, 2022 Atlanta, GA
-END-
About National Express Shuttle and Transit
The National Express Shuttle and Transit division operates mobility systems that enhance peoples’ lives by transforming their daily journeys. These solutions dramatically reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by promoting safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. The company is part of National Express North America (https://www.nellc.com), a business unit of National Express Group, a global mobility leader serving nearly 800 million bus and rail passenger journeys on four continents. Explore our solutions and career opportunities at www.wedriveu.com and www.nationalexpresstransit.com.
National Express Group PLC
National Express Group is a leading transport provider delivering services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East with 44,500 employees and a fleet of 27,000 vehicles. The Group holds the largest market share for long haul coach transport in Spain and the UK and operates urban bus and transit operations in the USA, Canada, Morocco, Spain, Ireland and the UK, and rail operations in Germany. https://www.nationalexpressgroup.com/
Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here