Lifeway Credit Union changes name, refines purpose as Koin Credit Union

For more information, contact Koin CU at 800-833-6805.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifeway Credit Union, a faith-based alternative to traditional banking, is changing its name to Koin Credit Union and rolling out a fresh, visual identity. The financial institution also will be moving its central office from downtown Nashville to Brentwood, Tenn.

A credit union valued at $47 million in assets, Koin CU offers digital-first financial solutions including but not limited to video banking, remote deposit and a robust online and mobile banking platform, all of which give members the type of access they demand from a financial institution in 2022. Koin CU is also federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

The rebrand from Lifeway Credit Union (LCU) to Koin CU signifies an important brand shift for the 68-year-old financial institution. The launch of Koin CU aligns with the credit union’s goals of a more modern and impactful experience for its members, but its purpose “to provide financial solutions based on Christ-centered stewardship, guiding our members to maximize their financial wellbeing,” remains unchanged.“We take great pride in serving our members from a faith-first approach in all we do,” said Doug Clinton, President and CEO of Koin CU. “Our core value of Christ-centered stewardship guides our organization to better serve the Kingdom. We are expanding our field of membership to faith-based employers or churches that share our values and want to be served by a faith-based financial institution.”

The choice of the new brand name, Koin, is rooted in the Greek word koinonia, which is used throughout the New Testament of the Bible to describe fellowship and community among Christians. According to Koin CU, the biblical connection to credit unions is found in 2 Corinthians 8:14 (CSB), which states, “At the present time your surplus is available for their need, so that their abundance may in turn meet your need, in order that there may be equality.”

As stated in its membership materials, Koin CU aims to help members feel “proud knowing they are accomplishing their goals while helping others do the same.”

In addition to the rebrand, the credit union has invested in a new location in Brentwood, Tenn., that will provide a fresh look to the brand and give space for the future growth of its accounts.

LCU was first established in 1954 to benefit employees of the Baptist Sunday School Board, which became Lifeway Christian Resources in 1998, the media publishing organization of the Southern Baptist Convention. While Koin CU will continue to serve Lifeway’s current employees and retirees, Clinton said that they are actively gathering faith-based employers and churches who are interested in doing business with them.

“We are further solidifying our purpose and partnerships to focus on the bigger picture of Christianity,” Clinton added. “For example, we look forward to working with local nonprofits as a way to give back to our partner members within the Koin CU network.”

Koin CU’s new office will be moving to 215 Centerview Dr Suite 3-111 in Brentwood, Tenn., 37027. For more information about Koin CU or to become a member contact memberservices@koincu.org or call 800-833-6805.

