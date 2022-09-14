Governor Signs Proclamation Commemorating POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida

September 14, 2022

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida Proclamation. Sept. 16, 2022 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Florida commends and affirms that our Nation is not deterred from pursuing missions to account as fully as possible for our service members who are still missing and unaccounted for.

The POW/MIA flag is flown daily over the Florida Capitol, rest areas along Florida’s Interstate Highways, at Florida’s State Parks, and the state’s network of veterans’ homes to honor those classified as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.