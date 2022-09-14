States across the nation will need to do more to protect the public from toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water. How much and how soon remain up in the air.
In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new lifetime health advisories for four per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, indicating that even minute levels in drinking water pose unacceptable risks to the public. Read the article
You just read:
Bay Journal: New ‘forever chemical’ guidelines challenge Chesapeake Bay states
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.