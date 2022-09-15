Dynamicweb announced 2022 Most Valuable Professionals
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb, a leading Commerce Suite, including a PIM system provider in the mid-size and enterprise industry, announced the 2022 Most Valuable Professionals during the recent Dynamicweb Summit community event.
In its 6th year, 28 MVPs are being named for showing continuous engagement and support to the Dynamicweb community.
The Dynamicweb Most Valuable Professional award is given by Dynamicweb to individuals who contributed their knowledge and expertise to the community of Dynamicweb. They are recognized by their level of engagement, creativity, and interactions as active participants within the community.
Members of this Dynamicweb elite program have proven their ability to make a difference and to 'be the good you want to see' in the community, and we are happy to recognize them and support them in their efforts.
“MVPs are part of a small and elite group that is essential to the Dynamicweb global community. They represent our ecosystem of partners, consultants, and developers.” Said Christian Beer, CEO and co-founder. “Every day our MVPs work closely with our customers, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the platform.”
“It’s been wonderful to work with our MVP community over the years. The feedback and real-world insights they provide are invaluable as we build a solution that is unmatched in many ways.” Shares Nicolai H. Pedersen, CPO and co-founder. “I have been able to trust they will give their unsalted opinions and help us move the product forward.”
It is our pleasure to share the 28 MVPs of 2022:
Dynamicweb MVP – Professional
Hans Ravnsfjall
Jon Thorne
Suzi Louring
Eva Sommer
Barry Geukdjian
Jan Sangill
Jimmy Hartington
Dynamicweb MVP – Expert
Aki Ruuskanen
Anouk van der Veer
Lars larsen
Umar Farooq
Martin Grønbekk Moen
Torben Bak Jensen
Shiwanka Chathuranga
Ivan Marijanović
Jesse Bakker
John Broers
Thomas Larsen
Michael Knudsen
Kevin Steffer
Dynamicweb MVP – Master
Anders Ebdrup
Unnsteinn Garðarsson
Peter Leleulya
Andrejs Zavorotnijs
Arnór Halldórsson
Imar Spaanjaars
Allan Iversen
Mikkel Hammer
About Dynamicweb:
Dynamicweb offers a cloud-native Commerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.
Dynamicweb's 300+ partners, 150+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.
To find out more about Dynamicweb and its Unified eCommerce solutions, please visit www.dynamicweb.com.
Brad Vorbeck
In its 6th year, 28 MVPs are being named for showing continuous engagement and support to the Dynamicweb community.
The Dynamicweb Most Valuable Professional award is given by Dynamicweb to individuals who contributed their knowledge and expertise to the community of Dynamicweb. They are recognized by their level of engagement, creativity, and interactions as active participants within the community.
Members of this Dynamicweb elite program have proven their ability to make a difference and to 'be the good you want to see' in the community, and we are happy to recognize them and support them in their efforts.
“MVPs are part of a small and elite group that is essential to the Dynamicweb global community. They represent our ecosystem of partners, consultants, and developers.” Said Christian Beer, CEO and co-founder. “Every day our MVPs work closely with our customers, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the platform.”
“It’s been wonderful to work with our MVP community over the years. The feedback and real-world insights they provide are invaluable as we build a solution that is unmatched in many ways.” Shares Nicolai H. Pedersen, CPO and co-founder. “I have been able to trust they will give their unsalted opinions and help us move the product forward.”
It is our pleasure to share the 28 MVPs of 2022:
Dynamicweb MVP – Professional
Hans Ravnsfjall
Jon Thorne
Suzi Louring
Eva Sommer
Barry Geukdjian
Jan Sangill
Jimmy Hartington
Dynamicweb MVP – Expert
Aki Ruuskanen
Anouk van der Veer
Lars larsen
Umar Farooq
Martin Grønbekk Moen
Torben Bak Jensen
Shiwanka Chathuranga
Ivan Marijanović
Jesse Bakker
John Broers
Thomas Larsen
Michael Knudsen
Kevin Steffer
Dynamicweb MVP – Master
Anders Ebdrup
Unnsteinn Garðarsson
Peter Leleulya
Andrejs Zavorotnijs
Arnór Halldórsson
Imar Spaanjaars
Allan Iversen
Mikkel Hammer
About Dynamicweb:
Dynamicweb offers a cloud-native Commerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.
Dynamicweb's 300+ partners, 150+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.
To find out more about Dynamicweb and its Unified eCommerce solutions, please visit www.dynamicweb.com.
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+1 310-405-0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com