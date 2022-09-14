MONETRAN ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN MONEDA TOKEN PRICE

The symbol which combines Monetran and Moneda Moneda tokens have enjoyed an increase in value Monetran will make transfers of money in seconds on a global scale

Increase Sends Token Appreciation to 4.4%

"In about a year's time Moneda tokens have gained more than 4% in value.” — Don Bielak - Monetran CEO

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The management of Monetran – a blockchain fintech company based in Delaware – has announced that it has raised the redemption price for their Moneda tokens to $0.261. The new price represents a 4.4% increase over their launch price of $0.250 in 2021.

The price increase is a feature of the Moneda token. It has been designed to gradually gain in value as a result of the appreciation of the investment account which backs the token 100%. This gives the Moneda token an advantage over other stable coins which are backed by fiat currency and, therefore, are subject to a loss due to inflation.

Don Bielak, Monetran founder and CEO, offered his assessment of the price increase. “In about a year's time Moneda tokens have gained more than 4% in value. This is exactly what we are aiming for, the slow, steady appreciation of the tokens," Bielak said. There are many coins and tokens which are pegged to, and backed by, the US Dollar. In the past year, those coins have lost purchasing power to the tune of approximately 8%. We have always believed that the more prudent course of action is to back our tokens with financial instruments which earn either interest or dividends. This enables Moneda to resist losses due to monetary inflation which is a hallmark of fiat currency."

The Monetran system has been built on the ultra-fast Stellar blockchain. Stellar utilizes a Federated Byzantine Agreement model to verify transactions. There is no mining of tokens involved and, therefore, there is no waste of electrical resources as occurs with Proof-of-Work models employed by coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Monetran is involved in the area of value transfer using blockchain. The company’s system, which now exists as a proof of concept - minimum viable product, enables customers to make payments faster and more economical compared to traditional payment processing methods.

###