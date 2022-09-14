Latest News: Collection of Radio Producer Jim Metzner Acquired by Library of Congress
For nearly 50 years, radio producer and sound recordist Jim Metzner has explored and celebrated the universe of sound around the world, most famously in his nationally distributed daily radio series “Pulse of the Planet,” which concluded a 34-year, 8,000 program run on public and commercial radio June 3, while continuing as a monthly podcast.
