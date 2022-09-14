Why Investing in a Surgical Robotics Market Is Wise?

Surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, used mainly during complicated surgical procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surgical Robotics Market was valued at $56,294.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $98,737.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2024. The orthopedic surgery dominated the market in terms of revenue and accounted for about one-fifth share of the global market in 2017.

The robotic surgical system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, mainly used during complicated surgical procedures. The surgical robotic system includes surgeon consoles, surgical arms, and monitoring systems and software. The surgical robotic systems market has been gaining prominence in recent years due to rapid technological advances, increased investment in research and development, and its wide application in critical surgeries such as cardiac surgery, orthopedics and neurosurgery. Furthermore, the wide range of applications in different practices, the growing demand for advanced medical facilities and the increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer and musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, greatly complement the growth of the surgical robotics market. On the contrary, the high costs of robotic surgical procedures, poor awareness and the inadequate presence of experienced professionals are important factors that hinder the growth of the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY -

The gynecology surgery accounted for about one-sixth share of the global market in terms of revenue as well as volume in 2017.

The surgical systems segment by component accounted for one-third share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North American surgical robotics market in 2017 by surgery type and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Spain is expected to be the fastest growing country in the European surgical robotics market by surgery type with a CAGR of 12.3% during 2018-2024.

India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific surgical robotics market by surgery type during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Are Covered In The Report Are -

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.),

Auris Surgical Robotics Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.),

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.,

KUKA AG,

Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.),

Mazor Robotics,

Renishaw plc.,

Medtronic,

THINK Surgical, Inc., and

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Other players operating in the value chain are Transenterix, Verb Surgical, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, Accuray and Medrobotics.

The global surgical robotics market is segmented into component, surgery type and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The surgical robotics market based on surgery type is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Regionally the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on surgery type, the neurosurgery segment accounted for about one-sixth share of the total market in terms of value as well as volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and 6.5% respectively during the forecast period. As robotic systems were primarily used for neurosurgeries and later widen its application. The need for precision during neurosurgery has led to an increase in adoption for surgical robotics.

North America dominated the surgical robotics market. Market growth in North America is primarily a reflection of innovations and product launches resulting from technological advances. Companies have mainly adopted product launch, acquisition and expansion as key strategies to keep pace with changing consumer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

