Absentee Voting Period for November General Election Begins Today

Wednesday, September 14, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election begins on today. Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

November 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

November 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

November 7, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

November 8, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

