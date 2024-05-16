Secretary of State Wes Allen Recaps Victories of the 2024 Alabama Legislative Session

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, recaps the final passage of the Secretary of State’s office 2024 Legislative Agenda on the heels of the Alabama Legislature sine die.

“There are five bills that I am especially proud to see signed into Alabama law at the close of this Session,” said Secretary Allen. “Because of these legislative updates, Alabama citizens, voters, and business owners are better off today than they were before the 2024 Legislative Session.”

SB 1, sponsored by Sen. Garlan Gudger and Rep. Jamie Kiel, outlaws the practice of ballot harvesting in Alabama. SB1 prevents activists from manipulating Alabama’s absentee elections process by making it illegal to pay or to be paid as a third party to pre-fill and/or collect absentee ballot applications.

Sen. Arthur Orr and Rep. Mark Shirey championed SB 186, which banned the use of ranked choice voting in Alabama elections. Ranked choice voting is a confusing, counterproductive practice that has no place in Alabama elections.

HB 100, sponsored by Representative Adline Clarke, expanded the list of crimes of moral turpitude (crimes that revoke an individual’s right to vote) to include aggravated stalking, domestic violence crimes, gang related crimes, elder abuse, crimes against poll workers, and any attempt, conspiracy, or solicitation of an existing crime of moral turpitude. HB 100 received unanimous support across both chambers of the Alabama Legislature.

HB 156, sponsored by Rep. Chad Robertson, simplifies the filing requirements for municipal candidates if they do not raise or spend more than one thousand dollars in campaign funds. This legislation lifts a burden that often deters municipal candidates from running for local office in time for 2025 municipal elections.

Rep. Margie Wilcox and Sen. David Sessions brought HB 230, a bill to eliminate the requirement for Alabama businesses to file an annual report with the Secretary of State’s office, which came as an unintended consequence of Alabama Act 2022-252. This legislation cuts government red tape and fees. It removes an unnecessary burden from the shoulders of Alabama small business owners.

“The 2024 Legislative Session brought victories for Alabama voters and business owners alike. The hard work of the Alabama Legislature and of our team at the Secretary of State’s office is deeply appreciated,” Allen said. “While I am proud to know that this Office’s 2024 legislative agenda is complete, there is still more work to do for the citizens of Alabama.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Secretary of State Wes Allen horizontal photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes2.jpg

*SB 1 press release: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-applauds-final-passage-senate-bill-1

*SB 186 press release: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-applauds-final-passage-ranked-choice-voting-ban

*HB 156 press release: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-and-alabama-league-municipalities-praise-hb-156-becoming-law

*HB 230 press release: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-applauds-final-passage-legislation-cutting-red-tape-alabama