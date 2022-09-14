Health Tech Disruptor Evry Health Reshapes the Payer Landscape Assisted by PLEXIS Next-Gen CAPS Technology.
Evry Health, a new B2B health insurance company, has eliminated deductibles and co-pays by employing a smarter product design driving robust automation and enviable efficiency.
[Medford, Oregon – September 2022] PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company and innovator in next-generation digital core administrative processing solutions (CAPS), is excited to announce a successful activation of its Quantum Choice™ next-generation enterprise administration platform for Evry Health in the second quarter of 2022. The maverick business health insurance tech company has leveraged a proprietary hyperautomation approach, enabled by Quantum Choice, to orchestrate a suite of technologies empowering the efficient administration of a new health insurance designed to eliminate deductibles and co-pays.
Evry Health’s operational model utilizes a composable IT architecture where components can be easily integrated and scalable as needed to enable their ecosystem to meet evolving market conditions as well as ever-changing regulatory requirements. Its componentized tech stack, supported by Quantum Choice, automates tasks related to claims, care coordination, underwriting and back-office operations, producing significant savings that are passed along to customers.
“We have all suffered under the current healthcare system. Whether that means experiencing a personal loss due to a misdiagnosis, enduring sleepless nights worrying about unpaid medical bills, facing the momentous battle of trying to get an insurance company to actually pay for something, or something else entirely, the team at Evry Health finds the current state of affairs profoundly unacceptable,” said Evry’s chief executive officer, Chris Gay. “This is personal, and we will work tirelessly to provide something better and believe our partnership with PLEXIS will enable us to do so.”
Evry Health chose Quantum Choice, augmented by its flexible data integration layer, to facilitate efficient real-time system-to-system integration. Quantum Choice effectively sets the foundation for significant componentization, interoperability, and scalability to meet growing membership, all while optimizing Evry Health’s IT ecosystem’s ability to integrate efficiently with other applications, legacy systems, and vendors.
“We are quite proud that Quantum Choice is enabling the business process management and workflow automation so critical to the important work that Evry Health is doing to provide a truly revolutionary insurance product,” said Sean Garrett, chief operating officer for PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. “We’re confident Evry Health’s composable architecture solution, supported by Quantum Choice, will play a key role in realizing their business objectives, both within the operations and information technology realms, as well as delivering on its mission to provide affordable and valuable group health insurance to its customers.”
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company delivering trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems worldwide. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the world. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations. PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is featured in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers’ Core Administrative Processing Solutions (February 2022) as a Representative Vendor.
About Evry Health
Headquartered in Dallas, Evry Health is not your standard health plan. We're on a mission to make healthcare affordable, transparent and high quality again by providing expanded benefits at an affordable price, lowering premiums by up to 20%. We're building the health insurance we've always wanted for ourselves, with a high-tech, mobile-first experience focused on helping people live better, healthier lives. For more information, visit http://www.evryhealth.com
