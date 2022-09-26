Supporting female businesses; TFG advocates for Women In Trade on the world stage

Trade Finance Global (TFG) Deepesh Patel, Director of Partnerships, Trade Finance Global (TFG) World Trade Organization Public Forum 2022

Striving to #BreakTheBias, Trade Finance Global joins the OWIT UK at the 2022 WTO Public Forum to raise the voice of women business owners.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striving to #BreakTheBias, Trade Finance Global (TFG), the leading B2B fintech in trade finance, joins the Organisation for Women in International Trade (OWIT UK) at the 2022 World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum to raise the voice of women business owners.

In the UK, only one in three entrepreneurs is a woman - that's 1.1 million businesses that don't exist because of the gender gap. Furthermore, male-led SMEs are five times more likely to reach $1 million in turnover than female-led SMEs.

With their mission to democratise trade finance, TFG is advocating for woman-owned small or medium enterprises (WSME) at the 2022 WTO Public Forum in Geneva.

This year, the WTO Public Forum focuses on the theme of sustainable and inclusive economic recovery through trade. Specifically, the Public Forum will examine how trade rules can be strengthened and government policies improved to improve trade resilience, sustainability and inclusion.

The WTO's annual Public Forum is its largest outreach event. In addition to heads of state, parliamentarians, businesspeople, students, academics and community representatives, it provides a unique forum for debate on a wide range of trade and development topics

Women In Trade - If not now, when?

On Tuesday 27th September TFG’s Deepesh Patel is moderating the OWIT UK panel, Leveraging technology to enable inclusive finance for WSME resilience in global trade, at the 2022 WTO Public Forum.

Anabel González, Deputy Director General of the WTO is hosting this highly anticipated panel, featuring panellists from 2X Collaborative, Financial Alliance for Women, SWEEF Capital and FCDO UK Department of Trade and Investment.

The panel aims to raise awareness of current initiatives for WSMEs and explore how to leverage existing technology to create tools and mechanisms that result in significant gender equity in trade.

This is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas among diverse parties at an international level, demonstrating the relevance of gender in business at the national and local levels.

Noreen Cesareo, president of OWIT UK says:

“Trade may be non-discriminatory, unfortunately, it is not gender-neutral, even though women make up half of the world’s population. There are many barriers - from culture, lack of resources and knowledge, or regulatory information that can impact women’s participation in trade.”

The panellists will discuss and collaborate to develop a baseline for building on each other's ideas and inviting floor contributions from those attending the Public Forum.

Among the topics being discussed are the challenges and gaps in trade finance that hinder WSMEs in developing economies from addressing business development and growth. Fintech and alternative investments, SME readiness for investments, and digital applications to enable access to finance, trade finance will also be covered.

In order to promote WSMEs' financial development, international policymaking and cooperation play a key role. These can help to bridge digital divides, boost digital entrepreneurship, and provide access to local digital platforms for WSMEs

TFG’s strives to remove the barriers to trade

TFG’s pledge to #BreakTheBias is just as important now as when they launched their Women In Trade campaign earlier this year.

Deepesh Patel, director of partnerships at TFG, says:

“It's time to address the gender gap, promote gender-friendly policies, and acknowledge the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women in business.

In order to eliminate bias in trade and help WSMEs grow, we must share the voices of female entrepreneurs and understand their stories.”

While the current geopolitical environment heightens challenges for trade, TFG continues to support businesses seeking overseas expansion.

A recent launch of their Trade & Export Finance guide, in collaboration with both the Department for International Trade (DIT) and UK Export Finance (UKEF), shows TFG's dedication to removing these barriers to trade. As with all of TFG's content, the guide is free and open to all.

Whether you attend the Public Forum or not, you can still contribute to the conversation and raise awareness about WSMEs.

