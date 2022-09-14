Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA, Appointed Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Chief Strategy Officer
MAPS announces the appointment of Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA (former EVP, Head of Medical Affairs, Astellas) as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer
I see Medical Affairs co-leading [industry] into a new era of patient-centered drug development and value-based use, with MAPS speaking as the voice of the profession across organizations.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is honored to announce the appointment of Charlotte Kremer, MD, MBA as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer in a volunteer capacity, next to her volunteer role as Chair of the Board of Directors. In this role, Kremer will work closely with the CEO, the Board of Directors, Committee Chairs, and the rest of the Executive Team to develop and execute key strategic initiatives including spearheading MAPS’ growth strategy, establishing strategic partnerships, expansion into new areas, and helping embed into the organization new industry-leading capabilities.
— Charlotte Kremer, EVP, Medical Affairs Head, Astellas (retired)
Kremer brings over 25 years of experience in pharma; she recently retired from 10 years with Astellas where she held the position of Executive VP and Head of Medical Affairs. In this role, Dr. Kremer provided leadership for the Medical Affairs organization globally, an organization of approximately 1,000 Medical Affairs professionals. Prior to Astellas, she held the position of Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Ophthalmology, PVD, Rare Diseases and Neuroscience at Pfizer. While at Pfizer, she successfully led and executed the clinical development and global medical programs in these respective areas. Prior to joining Pfizer, Dr. Kremer held positions of increasing responsibility in Medical Affairs at Organon Pharmaceuticals, both in the Netherlands and in the United States. A native of the Netherlands, Dr. Kremer received her medical degree from the University of Utrecht, The Netherlands. She went on to receive her Diploma Pharmaceutical Medicine (DPM) from Universite Libre de Bruxelles. After transferring to the United States, Dr. Kremer completed the Executive MBA program at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
“I see Medical Affairs co-leading the pharmaceutical and MedTech industries into a new era of patient-centered drug development and value-based use, with MAPS speaking as the voice of the profession across organizations,” Kremer says. “I have helped guide MAPS as a volunteer since shortly after its founding and am overjoyed to be officially joining the organization at a time when we have the opportunity to dramatically expand the scope of the value MAPS offers to Medical Affairs professionals.”
MAPS was founded in 2016 by industry leaders who recognized the need for a society to guide the profession and volunteered their time and expertise to create an organization that could represent Medical Affairs, globally. Today, MAPS is the premier non-profit global Medical Affairs organization with 9,500+ members across all levels of experience and Medical Affairs specialties, from 280+ companies, worldwide. The mission of MAPS is to help Medical Affairs be a strategic leader, identifying and addressing unmet patient, payer and policymaker and provider needs that advance clinical practice and improve patient outcomes.
“Charlotte’s vision was an enormous part of MAPS’ successful launch and exponential growth. Now as we look to future opportunities, I am overjoyed that Charlotte will increase her involvement to lead the MAPS organization’s strategic direction. She is without doubt one of the most experienced and respected Medical Affairs leaders across the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries and her perspective will be essential in driving the evolution of the MAPS organization,” says Travis Hege, MAPS CEO.
To learn more about MAPS, about the practice and purpose of Medical Affairs, and about resources, events and community for Medical Affairs professionals, visit www.medicalaffairs.org.
