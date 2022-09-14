Bridger Aerospace Introduces FireTrac Aerial Imagery Platform and App for Wildfire Intelligence and Situational Awareness

The service provides up-to-date fire tracking and visual data captured by advanced sensor-equipped aircraft.

BOZEMAN, MONT. - September 12, 2022 – Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC, the leader in aerial wildfire management, suppression, and aerial surveillance services, today announced FireTrac, a new commercial multi-spectrum aerial imagery service and consumer app providing near real-time critical information on all wildfires across the United States.

Founded in 2014 by CEO and ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, Bridger Aerospace is a mission-driven company focused on supporting front-line firefighters with innovative new technologies and advanced fire suppression capabilities. The company is one of the largest privately held aerial firefighting companies in the United States, with over 120 dedicated professionals operating a fleet of 24 modern aircraft and developing innovative wildfire prevention, preparation, detection and suppression technologies.

FireTrac imagery is captured by an advanced aerial fire-mapping platform that provides high-resolution fire imagery to customers and app users. Bridger Aerospace aircraft equipped with multi-spectrum (OE/IR) precision survey payloads provide advanced precision mapping and multi-image orthophoto capabilities. The sensors on onboard software can quickly synthesize high-fidelity aerial imagery in-flight to deliver complex visual fire information rapidly. Imagery is available to fire & emergency services, map providers, news organizations, research institutes, and other commercial and public entities benefiting from up-to-date aerial fire imagery. The imagery provides actionable intelligence for tactical fire response, progress monitoring, change detection, hot spot detection, and perimeter and structure mapping.

The FireTrac app leverages up-to-date crowdsourced information, aggregated data and imagery from Bridger Aerospace aircraft, and publicly available sources, including the US Forest Service, Inciweb, and IRWIN (Integrated Reporting of Wildland Fire Information). It notifies users of potential fire dangers and displays easy-to-use interactive maps and high-resolution photo overlays. The app is feature-packed with local, up-to-date fire information such as evacuation notices and road restrictions, weather and air quality data, and real-time text alerts. Additionally, the FireChat feature enables users to report fires, share updates, chat with other app users, and upload their own imagery.

“I founded Bridger Aerospace with a mission to fight wildfires with specialized modern aircraft, and advanced technologies to save lives, property and habitat,” said Tim Sheehy, founder and CEO of Bridger Aerospace. “FireTrac is the next step toward our goal of providing real-time critical wildfire intelligence and situational awareness to all who need it.”

Commercial, educational, government, media, and research organizations can inquire about FireTrac imaging and data services by emailing info@bridgeraerospace.com or calling +1 406-813-0079.

The FireTrac app is available today at www.firetrac.com, or download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC is one of the nation's largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger is committed to utilizing its team, specialized aircraft, and innovative use of technology and data to save lives, property, and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies worldwide. Founded in 2014 by CEO and ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, Bridger has grown from a single plane to operating a powerful fleet of 24 aircraft and over 120 dedicated professionals. For more information, visit www./bridgeraerospace.com, and follow @BridgerAerospa1 on Twitter and @bridgeraerospace on Instagram.



