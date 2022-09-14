Referee Portscheller to retire after long career in the courts

North Central Judicial District Referee Connie S. Portscheller has announced that she will retire effective Nov. 4.

"It has been a complete privilege and honor to work with the judicial system going on 30 years," Portscheller wrote in an e-mail. "I have been so blessed to work with incredible, intelligent, fair, and hard-working judges and staff. I will absolutely miss working with and helping families every day."

A UND School of Law graduate, Portscheller was admitted to the North Dakota bar in 1993.