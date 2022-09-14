Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety/Work Zone Cone (OSK-326)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an efficient way for a worker to stack and move cones with one hand throughout a work zone," said an inventor, from Millington, Tenn., "so I invented the ROLLING CONE. My design would reduce the manual labor associated with lifting, moving and distributing stacks of safety cones."

The invention provides an improved design for a safety/work zone cone. In doing so, it enables the user to stack cones with one hand. It also eliminates the need to lift stacks of cones. As a result, it increases maneuverability, convenience and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for construction workers, municipality personnel, road workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

