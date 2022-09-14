Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Cedar Rapids!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is winding down their application season. These No-Cost Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Fall of 2022 will happen across the 26 US cities.



Circle Computer Resources in conjunction with New BoCo is one of 20+ host companies selected to host a camp over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The deadline has been extended for Cedar Rapids on a rolling basis through Friday, September 16th .

Visit markcubanai.org/faq for additional information and to view all additional camp locations with the extended rolling application deadline.

The student and parent application can be accessed at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org