Orbit City Bikes Now Sells Bikes Only from Democratic Countries

Electric Bike Dealer Changing Products to Promote Democracy

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, Ohio – Orbit City Bikes, an electric bike dealership in Clintonville now only sells eBikes built in democratic countries.

In an effort to support freedom and democracy across the globe, Orbit City Bikes, a local electric bicycle dealership off Indianola Avenue in Clintonville has made sweeping efforts to ensure all eBikes sold will be built in countries with democratic governments. This is important to them as they desire to support the economies of countries whose values align with their own: promoting human rights, peace, freedom, security, and fundamental freedoms.

Orbit City Bikes now carries bicycles from great companies such as Gazelle, Serial 1, Urban Arrow, and Riese and Müller, all built in democratic countries.

About Orbit City Bikes, LLC: Orbit City Bikes, LLC is an electric bicycle dealership based in Columbus, Ohio. They have been the #1 electric bicycle dealer in Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and Kentucky for over 8 years and offer Free Test Rides on their more than 20 models available in their showroom.

Learn more at www.orbitcitybikes.com

