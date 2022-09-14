Military Spouse Jobs Creates First of Its Kind Military Spouse Internship
Deb Kloeppel, President and Co-Founder, named Mrs. Maria McConville as the Honoree for the organization's first career empowerment internship.FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a Military Spouse Jobs Board of Directors Dinner Event, St Louis, Missouri, Deb Kloeppel, the organization’s President and Co-Founder, named Mrs. Maria McConville as the Honoree for the organization's first career empowerment internship. Aptly named “The Maria McConville Career Internship”, the program was created to recognize Maria’s tireless commitment to, and advocacy for, military spouse employment initiatives. Throughout her life, Maria has worked to inspire and empower military spouses while highlighting the challenges they face in finding meaningful, fulfilling, and consistent employment.
According to Deb Kloeppel, “We didn't want to provide a legacy initiative for Maria McConville, in which one military spouse is pitted against another for selection of an award. That's not our style here at Military Spouse Jobs. We celebrate ALL achievements that Military Spouses create for themselves and for others. We wanted an initiative that reflects what Maria McConville advocates daily by her professional and personal example. Maria LED the way for all military spouses to remain financially aware, while also being ‘seen’ by the military and DOD, as a significant part of our military community. She broke barriers of unemployment for military spouses and made them visible and viable to corporate America. No other internship program exists for the namesake of such a key-leader military spouse. An internship that allows a military spouse to achieve life-long income potential, while using the lifelong services of Military Spouse Jobs.”
The internship was thoughtfully created to showcase the possibilities available to the diverse population of military spouses seeking employment. Over a six-month timeframe, the internship awardee will be exposed to a variety of different functions within the Military Spouse Jobs family, including social media, public relations, print media, career development, professional development, and training. At the conclusion of the program, the intern will have the opportunity to join Military Spouse Jobs as a Social Media Coordinator or utilize their newly acquired knowledge, skills and abilities to join the team of an employment partner.
As stated by Maria McConville, "This unique and impactful internship, provided by Military Spouse Jobs, is a testament to the organization's investment in, and commitment to, the empowerment of Military Spouses. Though I am deeply honored that the internship will be in my name, it recognizes ALL Spouses who have put blood, sweat, and tears behind overcoming the challenges of MilSpouse employment. Selecting a Surviving Spouse to receive the inaugural internship shows a small, but important, token of appreciation to the sacrifice this Spouse endures. I am truly grateful to all who have made this internship possible."
This internship will be awarded to a Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) spouse, who has dropped out of the workforce due to the hardship and grief resulting from the loss of their loved one. Bonnie Carroll, CEO & President of TAPS, is a surviving spouse and will serve as Executive Mentor to the internship awardee.
At Military Spouse Jobs, we believe that there is no more deserving individual, than Mrs. McConville, to carry the namesake of this internship and no better legacy to leave than that of empowering military spouse employment.
To learn more about this wonderful opportunity, and all the other programs offered by Military Spouse Jobs, please visit www.militaryspousejobs.org.
