Hazelnut Ingredient Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2026 | Olam International, Karimex Nuts

Share This Article

News Provided By

Hazelnut Ingredient Market

Hazelnut Ingredient Market by Type, Form, End User, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazelnuts, which is also known as filbert nut or cobnut, are the nuts that are derived from Corylus avellana, a species of hazel. Hazelnuts ingredients are available in different forms in the market such as hazelnut flour, oil, paste, and whole hazelnut, and have wide application in the food industry. For instance, they are used in the confectionery industry to make ice creams; spreads; praline; and products such as Nutella and Frangelico liqueur. Moreover, they are used as fillers in chocolates and donuts. The oil made from hazelnuts possesses a potent flavor and is used as a cooking oil. Moreover, hazelnut oil is used as moisturizer and emollient that helps in treating dry skin.The growth of the global hazelnut market is diver by increase in applications of hazelnuts ingredients in the food & beverages industry. However, availability of substitutes of hazelnuts such as almond and peanuts is expected to hamper the growth of the market, as their production is abundant as compared to hazelnuts. Conversely, undersupply of hazelnuts acts as a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers, which is expected to fuel the hazelnuts ingredient market in the near future. Moreover, innovation of new uses of hazelnut ingredients for multiple purpose such as human foods, biofuels, animal foods, and cooking oil is opportunistic for market expansion.Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5738 The global hazelnut ingredient market is segmented into type, form, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into whole hazelnut, hazelnut paste, hazelnut flour, and hazelnut oil. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into roasted and unroasted. As per end user, it is classified into households, food & beverages, and others. According to distribution channel, it is segregated into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discount stores, specialty stores, online stores, and others. Region wise, the hazelnut ingredient market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The prominent players operating in the global hazelnut market include Olam International, Arslanturk S.A., Karimex Nuts, Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards, LLC, Durak Findik, Deve Herbes, Azerstar LLC, American Hazelnut Company, Poyraz F?nd?k Entegre San. Tic. A.?., and Hazelz New Zealand.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5738 KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERSThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global hazelnut ingredient market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.Similar Reports:Similar Reports:Brahmi Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brahmi-market Synbiotic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synbiotic-market Sugar reduction technology market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-reduction-technology-market Silk Protein Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silk-protein-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research