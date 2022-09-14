Enzymaster Announces Representation Agreement with Austin Chemical

A strategic partnership with Austin Chemical Company further strengthens its position in the global biomanufacturing market, including North America.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymaster supports manufacturers across various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, and consumer goods, to utilize biocatalysis for cleaner and more efficient process technology solutions.

The organization formed a strategic partnership with Austin Chemical Company to further strengthen its position in the global biomanufacturing market, including strategically strengthening its leadership within the North American market. Austin Chemical will serve as an important representation partner for Enzymaster among its clients within the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, consumer goods, and specialty chemicals sectors.

“Each day, Enzymaster is growing its presence within both the European and North American markets,” commented Dr. Thomas Daussmann, Enzymaster’s Executive Vice President for International Business. “The partnership with Austin Chemical will further our ability to serve customers seeking to benefit from utilizing our catalog of chemical compounds produced leveraging our engineered enzymes. Additionally, the partnership will help us to access clients interested in taking advantage of the power of engineered enzymes for cleaner, more efficient manufacturing.”

For nearly 50 years, Austin Chemical has built sourcing, procurement, and distribution relationships serving a broad cross-section of the chemicals market, including leaders within the pharmaceutical, food, and related industries.

“Throughout our history, Austin Chemical has been dedicated to helping our clients source the products they need for more efficient and sustainable manufacturing,” shared Iver Berry, Austin Chemical's President, and CEO. "We're excited to bring Enzymaster’s catalog of compounds and robust enzyme engineering and enzyme manufacturing capabilities to the market.”

About Enzymaster

Enzymaster provides comprehensive solutions for the screening, directed evolution, and commercial manufacturing of enzymes, and production of chemicals using high-performing, efficient, clean, and sustainable enzyme catalysis technologies. Our proprietary BioEngine® and BioNavigator® platforms, combined with our rich expertise, provide state-of-the-art bio-manufacturing solutions. We offer R&D services, complete technology transfer packages, and commercial supply of biocatalytic-derived chemicals. We serve various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, and other industries.

Our services include enzyme panel screening, customized and general enzyme screening kits, directed evolution of enzymes via in silico structure-guided enzyme engineering, process development, fermentation bioprocesses, enzyme formulation, and biocatalytic chemical manufacturing. Additionally, Enzymaster offers a catalog of commercial products developed using our state-of-the-art enzymatic tools and technology.

About Austin Chemical Company

Austin Chemical Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 as a sales and marketing representative company for ingredients, components, and raw materials, primarily to life science companies. Activities have expanded, supporting aspects of life sciences and specialty fine chemicals. Representations today include globally based chemical producers and contract manufacturers as well as services such as importation, logistics, and warehousing. Austin addresses the ever-changing regulatory and transportation requirements to provide efficient and cost-effective product deliveries.