European Parliament sets decisive course for eFuels

In its most recent session, the European Parliament set ambitious quotas for eFuels up to 2030 as part of its revision of the Renewable Energy Directive.

BRUSSELS/BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brussels/Berlin, 14 September 2022: For the first time, the European Parliament has set minimum quotas for the use of hydrogen and climate-neutral synthetic fuels, also known as eFuels. According to its decision, the share of so-called renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) in the transport sector should be at least 5.7% by 2030; in industry, their share should be 50% of the hydrogen used in industry by 2030 and even 70% by 2035. The eFuel Alliance supports this step and welcomes the prominent role that eFuels will play in a climate-neutral future.Dr Monika Griefahn, Chairwoman of the Board of the eFuel Alliance, views this decision as an important signal for the industry, saying: “The European Parliament’s endorsement will create better planning security for producers and users of hydrogen-based products, such as eFuels. The Parliament’s vote underlines EU policymakers’ ambitions to make rapid advances in the field of renewable energy – and eFuels will play an important role in these efforts. It will only be possible to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels and to reduce CO2 emissions by setting concrete targets. Recent months have shown that ‘business as usual’ is no longer an option and that Europe must rethink its energy supply. The contribution that eFuels can make to sustainability and climate-protection has now been recognised for the first time.”In addition, the MEPs have taken a decision on the electricity supply for the production of hydrogen and eFuels. The eFuel Alliance sees this vote as representing additional evidence of the European Parliament’s ambitions to advance Europe’s hydrogen economy. “It will only be possible to meet the ambitious quotas for transport and industry with sizeable production capacities. By setting clear but feasible sustainability criteria the market for hydrogen and eFuels can gain a foothold in Europe. The EU now has a chance to assume a pioneering role in a future-oriented technology market,” Dr Griefahn concludes.Now that the European Parliament has made its decision, the next step is to enter into negotiations with the European Commission and the Council in order to agree on the final wording of the legislation. “We are optimistic that the European Parliament will be able to convincingly present and push through its ambitious targets in the trilogue negotiations with the other EU institutions. Weakening the quotas would send the wrong signal,” Dr Griefahn adds.>>>The eFuel Alliance e.V.<<