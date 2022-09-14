Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,138 in the last 365 days.

54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting opens

VIETNAM, September 14 - PHNOM PENH — The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 54) and related meetings officially opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Wednesday.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên led the Vietnamese delegation to the event.

Opening the AEM 54, Cambodian Prime Minister Techo Hun Sen reviewed Cambodia’s engagement in building the common community, especially the ASEAN Economic Community, along with the ASEAN efforts and achievements over the past 30 years, making the association the third largest area in Asia and the sixth in the world in terms of economic scale.

Reviewing common difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the Cambodian PM underlined that efforts and priorities of the ASEAN Chair in 2022 are to ensure the efficiency of the association in response to relevant challenges and risks, especially in speeding up the economic recovery in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.

The ASEAN should pay more attention to the rules-based trading system, globalisation principles, multilateral mechanism, the liberalisation of trade and investment in the region, as well as anti-protectionism issues, the enhancement of resilience of regional and global supply chains, logistics connection, digital economy building, environmental protection, clean energy, sustainable development, and food security, he said.

The Cambodian leader also reiterated the idea of estabilishing an ASEAN green agreement that he raised at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting last month in Phnom Penh, asserting that the deal with help the region step by step head to a sustainable future, efficient energy use, strong adaptation and higher economic competitiveness.

The AEM 54 and related meetings will take place until September 18, focusing on regional growth and post-pandemic economic recovery and trade partnership with leading economies. ASEAN economic chiefs will hold discussion with partners, including those from China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, the US, Canada and Russia, as well as others in the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the East Asia Summit (EAS)

Earlier, ASEAN senior economic officials gathered from September 11-13. — VNS

You just read:

54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting opens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.