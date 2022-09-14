TIMER Training Institute Opens Admission For Comprehensive Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Training

The training is open for any individual with a passion for helping people and would like to make a career in the emergency medical service industry.

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Training Institute of Medical Emergencies and Rescue (TIMER), a renowned medical emergency and rescue training institute, has recently opened admissions for their comprehensive EMT programs in NYC . The training is ideal for individuals looking to begin their career in the emergency medical service. It consists of primary and refresher EMT courses including emergency care basics, first aid, and CPR classes, designed for both new trainees as well as those in service who need recertification. This is a great opportunity for locals looking for ‘emt training near me’ to get into the EMS industry as the training offered by the institution is one of the best in the entire city, and is granted to find employment for students after passing out.TIMER’s EMT courses in NYC are taught by seasoned professionals with years of practical, in-the-field experience. The EMT training introduces students to the basics of emergency care and teaches them how to efficiently address the needs of patients while transporting them to a medical center. The course prioritizes producing well-trained students excellent at handling all kinds of emergency situations and competent at fulfilling responsibilities as an emergency medical technician. Under the course, students are presented and prepared for different emergencies they will face at work. They are taught how to assess a wide range of medical conditions, including when and how to provide calm and reassuring information to patients and their families.During the launch, the institute’s founder and current executive director Monte Posner said. “Good help is hard to find, especially regarding reliable workers in a crisis. You want your emergency medical technicians in Staten Island, NY, to be trained and prepared when an emergency happens. That’s why we at Training Institute for Medical Emergencies and Rescue (TIMER) provide comprehensive EMT training. For more than 39 years, we’ve been striving to ensure all of the professionals going into this field are ready for whatever it brings.”TIMER’s EMT course also provides all the information students need to pass their NYS certification exams. This enables them to get their competency to practice their profession acknowledged by the city, and start their career as EMT right after completing the training.About TIMER: TIMER is a medical emergency and rescue training institute based in Staten Island, New York City. It was founded in 1980 by Monte Posner who is now the executive director. All their instructions have been certified to teach emergency medical service courses by the New York State Dept. of Health.