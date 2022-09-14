Filter Warehouse USA Launches High Efficiency HVAC Filter For Improving Indoor Air Quality
The air filter has a high-efficiency filtration rate capturing all sorts of dust and pollutants significantly increasing the quality of air in indoor spaces.FAIRLESS HILLS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filter Warehouse USA, a company that produces top-grade air filters, has recently launched their Ultra PURE 12x12x1 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter for use in all kinds of indoor environments to improve air quality. The company has launched their filter in the light of the recent global pandemic where companies are increasing their efforts on creating a working environment with increased quality air to promote the health, comfort, and well-being of employees. With the 12x12x1 Merv 11 air filter, the company aims to provide client companies with affordable yet effective solutions to combat air quality problems in the office.
The Ultra PURE 12x12x1 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter comes in a pack of 6 and can be installed in the air vents of most HVAC systems. It is made of superior quality materials with synthetic media that effectively captures allergens, dust mites, spores, smoke, pollen, dust, and other pollutants in the 1-10 micron range. In terms of filter efficiency, the product is comparable to an ultra-allergen type filter. It offers 85% and above in filter efficiency for particles between the sizes of 0.3 and 10 microns, and 65% to 79% for smaller pollutants.
Using filters with high ratings such as a MERV 11 makes substantial improvements in the quality of air in indoor environments. They purify the conditioned air coming out of HVAC air vents, preventing the circulation of pollutants that can potentially cause discomfort, irritation, and other symptoms of poor air quality. In addition to the health hazards, poor air quality also lowers the energy level and overall productivity of employees. By investing in a premium quality filter such as the UltraPURE 12x12x1 MERV 11 HVAC Air Filter, employers can promote significant improvement in the performance of their team and reap financial benefits from their overall increase in productivity. The company suggests changing the MERV 11 filters after every 90 for optimal air quality maintenance.
During the launch, the company’s founder and the current president said, “Our filters are made of top-grade material to deliver excellence. They have a high level of efficiency enabling them to eliminate a wide range of air pollutants of varying sizes from circulated indoor air. In addition to the benefits of their effectiveness, our customers also get the advantage of affordable pricing. We offer the best rated air filters at the most competitive prices in the market.”
About Filter Warehouse USA: Filter Warehouse USA is a leading company in the HVAC industry that produces a wide range of premium quality HVAC filters.
Media Contact:
Filter Warehouse USA
+1 215-295-0552
email us here