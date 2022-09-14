Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers On The Roku Platform Announces Last Call For Film Entries
Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers is for an audience that prefers to watch films on a television, rather than a small screen smartphone. The fresh content from new filmmakers is amazing!”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV Channel Developers, the creator of the Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers TV Channel on the Roku platform, sets date for final submissions of films for the Ayerswood Film Festival.
Ayerswood Film Festival is focussed on promoting new filmmakers, especially film students completing their final year film thesis.
Unlike old-school film festivals that have 'judges' to crtitique your film, Ayerswood Film Festival accepts all submission within their guidelines, and streams your film worldwide on their ROKU TV Channel so that the viewing public can vote on it. A potential audience of over 60 million ROKU platform users. The Ayerswood Film Festival only streams on the Roku platform.
TV Channel Developers' proprietary algorithm carefully measures the popularity of your film as it is viewed by a worldwide audience, not just a handful of judges - it is a fairer and more accurate method of judging.
We know this is a much more sensible and fairer representation of the appeal of your film, whether it be a short film, feature length film or documentary.
Multiple categories include: 1. Short Films 2. Feature Length Films 3. Documentary Films 4. Female Directors 5. Music Videos 6. Special Category
There is NO film entry fee and there are cash prizes.
All film entries require an upload of your submitted film to a specific secure DropBox for streaming.. We do not accept links or DRM protected files.
All submitted films must be in horizontal orientation, no vertical films, we prefer horizontal 1920x1080 preferred, but others may be acceptable.
Preferred film format is .mp4 or .mov - but we can also work with other formats if required.
You will receive the secure DropBox link once you submit your entry at the Ayerswood.com website. Your upload to the secure DropBox also requires your horizintal 1920x1080 screenshot or banner that can be used for your film - we can create this for you if needed.
We have guidelines for submission. No unsuitable content will be accepted, this includes: No full frontal nudity, No display of drug use, No graphic sexual situations, No graphic violence and No political propaganda.
The Ayerswood Film Festival welcomes your film submissions! Entries open July 26th, 2022 to October 22rd, 2022. Last call September 30, 2022. Final Final Final Entries October 23rd, 2022. Closes October 23rd, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST. Winners announced November 30th, 2022. Cash prizes awarded December 8, 2022.
