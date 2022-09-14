UK search engine company welcomes the EU court decision on the Android antitrust case

Mojeek has a global userbase, the 4 biggest markets being the USA, UK, DE and FR. It also has a different proposition with a policy and practice of no-tracking.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK search engine company Mojeek welcomes the EU court decision on the Android antitrust case. The EU was supported by three EU-based search companies and projects that have sought, but struggled to challenge Google: Seznam, Qwant and Fairsearch. Whilst Seznam are focussed on Czech and Slovakian markets, and Qwant are partnered with Microsoft and backed by Huawei, it is notable that Mojeek are entirely independent and international. Mojeek has a global userbase, with the four biggest markets being the USA, UK, Germany and France. It also has a different proposition with a policy and practice of no-tracking.“Google practices many methods to place moats around its search and search advertising monopoly so the Android decision today is important”, said Mojeek CEO, Colin Hayhurst. Android is a hugely significant technology that benefits billions, but it is also used as a way of protecting Google’s search engine, from which it makes the bulk of its revenue. Other moats include the dominance of Chrome browser, and Chromium, on which almost all browsers are now based. In these browsers search options are restricted through a single choice mechanism and the combined URL/search bar. Added to this there is the Apple-Google agreement worth around $15 billion per annum currently, which ensures Google is the default choice on Safari and iOS.In contrast to Google, Mojeek advocates for, and practices search diversity and choice. They have even implemented a Search Choices innovation which enables users to pick between several different search providers with one click, when using Mojeek1.Unlike other search proxies such as DuckDuckGo, Ecosia and Qwant, who depend to a substantial extent on the Bing search engine and also the Microsoft advertising network, Mojeek is totally independent. They have their own infrastructure, search crawler, index, ranking and search service. This means that search results fom Mojeek differ substantially from Google, Bing and their partners.Hayhurst added “the Android restrictions of pre-installation and revenue share agreements have resulted in fewer choices. This together with the dominance of Chromium and the Apple-Google agreement means that we have fewer operating systems, browsers and search engines. This lack of choice, a direct result of protecting the Google search engine, ultimately harms consumers and all organisations including businesses.”