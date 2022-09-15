Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Share Worth US$782.4 million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Growth of the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is also expected to drive the growth of the Polyamide-Imide Resins market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$782.4 million by 2027. The expansion of the polyamide-imide resins market is primarily driven by their usage in the automotive industry. A steady recovery in automotive production activities has been witnessed since 2021, which in turn, is driving the market growth. The growth of the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is also expected to drive the growth of the Polyamide-Imide Resins market size in the upcoming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Polyamide-Imide Resins market highlights the following areas -
1. The injection molding segment held the largest share in the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and higher efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other types of processing methods in the market.
2. Aerospace industry held a significant share in the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market in 2021. Polyamide-imide resins have a wide range of properties such as high abrasion resistance, high tensile and flexural strength and more. This makes them ideal for use in the aerospace sector.
3. North America dominated the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the aerospace sector in the region. For instance, Boeing delivered 99 commercial aircraft during the fourth quarter of 2021.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Segment Analysis – By Processing Method, The injection molding method held the largest Polyamide-Imide Resins Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of processing methods. The injection molding method is more cost-effective in comparison to other methods and has low labor cost, high-output production and low scrap rate. Hence, all of these benefits are driving its demand over other types of processing methods, which in turn, is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
2. Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Segment Analysis – By End-use Industry, The aerospace industry held a significant Polyamide-Imide Resins Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to the increasing aircraft production across the world.
3. Polyamide-Imide Resins Market Segment Analysis – By Geography, North America held the second largest Polyamide-Imide Resins Market share of around 28.6% in the year 2021. The consumption of polyamide-imide resins is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the aerospace sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Polyamide-Imide Resins industry are -
1. Solvay SA
2. Axalta Coating Systems LLC
3. Toyobo Co., Ltd.
4. Nuplex Resins LLC
5. Fujifilm
