John Givens Shares Collection of Uplifting Rhymes, Verses
"Poetry in the Spirit: Inspiration at your point of need..." provides succor for the soul
A poem a day may not keep the doctor away, but thumbing through the pages of this book from time to time will encourage your heart.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his poetry collection, author John L. Givens III draws from a life rich in memorable experiences as well as his profound spirituality to provide readers with a balm for the soul. "Poetry in the Spirit: Inspiration at your point of need..." presents an uplifting collection of rhymes and verses to help readers through hard days and challenges in life and in faith.
A drill instructor and sheriff, Givens may seem like the type to provide a harder type of encouragement, but with his book he aims to inspire and motivate his readers through poetry. He confesses to be the type to lack a single poetic bone in his body, but according to him all this changed when the Holy Spirit came to him and delivered an epiphany. Givens was given the mission to encourage God's people through poems given to him through the Spirit and so he began writing rhymes and verses as was dictated to him. In his book are lyrics that will brighten readers' days as well as simple encouraging words and recollections of dreams that can compell and motivate.
"A poem a day may not keep the doctor away, but thumbing through the pages of this book from time to time will encourage your heart." Givens says. The pages of "Poetry in the Spirit: Inspiration at your point of need..." draw from his spiritual journey as well as his rich experiences to provide succor to readers as they navigate the highs and lows of their own life paths.
About the Author
John L. Givens III was born in 1964 and through the years he has lived a full life, engaging in athletics during his youth, With a variety of employment opportunities as a young adult, a career in the United States Marine Corps,Senior Drill Instructor and Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff. He has been married to his wife for over 37 years and they have been blessed with 3 children and 4 grandchildren thus far. Givens also is a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
