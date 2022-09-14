BioCon 2022: Innovatrics and Partners to Tackle Building a World of Instant Trust
BioCon is an Innovatrics partner conference aimed at building a community of like-minded leaders and pioneers in biometrics that shape our world
Together with our partners, we want to build a world where no one needs to wait for paperwork, be frisked, or repeatedly confirm who they are.”BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a COVID-induced hiatus, Innovatrics is continuing in its partner conference BioCon. Slated from the 27th to the 28th of September in Bratislava, Slovakia, BioCon will be held for our partners, who are a vital part of our business. We will talk about how the pandemic has brought biometrics to the forefront and introduced new necessary technologies such as liveness and age checks.
— Jan Lunter, the founder, CEO and CTO of Innovatrics
The first day of BioCon will be dedicated to clients and partners and will offer a vision of the future as well as experience on how biometrics creates a positive impact across multiple industries. Our partners will showcase a dozen case studies from live projects all around the world.
While the physical event is invite-only due to limited seating, the Trust Report Live panel and the whole 2nd day of BioCon 2022 will be streamed and available to join online after registering here.
The first part of the day will be dedicated to venture capital in biometrics and to the latest advancements in creating synthetic data to improve algorithms’ quality. And the Trust Report panel will demonstrate the future of biometrics in areas from using DNA for verification to improving electoral processes and making cities smarter and more comfortable.
Although Innovatrics is a technology company, our product is very human - it’s trust between people. “Together with our partners, we want to build a world where no one needs to wait for paperwork, be frisked, or repeatedly confirm who they are,” Jan Lunter, the founder, CEO and CTO of Innovatrics, explains.
BioCon 2022 will bring together over a hundred global experts on biometric technology, security, and identity. Stay tuned as we announce the keynote speakers from our partners in banking, academia, government, and other sectors with their real-world experience of using Innovatrics solutions.
---
Innovatrics is Slovak-based provider of multi-modal biometric solutions and its algorithms rank consistently among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Its solutions are used in more than 70 countries all over the world.
Ján Záborský
+421 903 322 872
Innovatrics
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn